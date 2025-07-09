ESPN Names a Position Group That Could Provide Issues for South Carolina
ESPN named a position group that could potentially create issues for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a successful season in 2024 as they went 9-3 in the regular season. A big reason for their success was the amount of talent they possessed on defense. Unfortunately, a good number of those players from last year's team are now in the NFL.
ESPN named a specific position group on defense for the Gamecocks that could potentially cause some issues this season: The defensive front.
"What was perhaps South Carolina's biggest strength last season could be its biggest concern going into 2025," David Hale wrote. "Gone up front are stalwarts Kyle Kennard, Bam Martin-Scott, Demetrius Knight and TJ Sanders, among others. That left a lot of holes to fill, and the Gamecocks largely addressed them by hitting the portal hard. Rising star Dylan Stewart will be the flashiest player and Bryan Thomas is the lone established senior, with transfers Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Davonte Milesand Justin Okoronkwo filling a big void."
The Gamecocks ranked 18th in the country for run defense last season and 27th in the country for tackles for loss. They have a lot of production to replace on defense this season, but as Hale mentioned, they have plenty of names on the roster to help alleviate the losses.
South Carolina's offensive firepower, with LaNorris Sellers leading the way, is the headliner of this year's team, but the defense will need to continue its success from a year ago if they want to complete their college football playoff aspirations.
