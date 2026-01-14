South Carolina Offensive Lineman Josiah Thompson Withdraws from Transfer Portal

South Carolina starting offensive lineman Josiah Thompson has withdrawn from the transfer portal.

The NCAA transfer portal window is set to close in just a few days on Jan. 16 and the South Carolina Gamecocks just got some big news before the deadline. Starting offensive lineman Josiah Thompson has announced that he is withdrawing from the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz.

This is significant news for the Gamecocks ahead of the 2026 season. Thompson has started for the Gameocks over thelast two years, even as a true freshman, and has previously announced he was entering the portal. Now, it looks like the Gamecocks are going to hold onto him after all.

Josiah Thompson Coming Back to South Carolina

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Josiah Thompson (74) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Thompson has played left tackle since a true freshman and Jaccarius Peak, an NC State freshman, was a major pickup out of the portal for South Carolina. With Thompson set to return and the addition of Peak, the Gamecocks seem to have two of the five spots on the offensive line accounted for heading into next season.

South Carolina has had its fair share of struggles upfront offensively. They struggled to protect quarterback LaNorris Sellers this past season, and now, it seems like that may not be as big of a concern heading into this season. Which is huge news as Sellers is set to enter what is likely his last season of college football.

The Gamecocks will still have to try and figure out who the rest of the starters on the offensive line will be, but they have taken plenty of stabs in the portal this offseason. Hopefully amongst the list of names they acquired, they will be able to compile a starting lineup that better suits the offense.

Thompson is one of several major retentions for the Gamecocks this year. Sellers signed another deal with the program, star edge rusher Dylan Stewart is coming back, Nyck Harbor will be back for another season and Vicari Swain will be back as well. There will be other holes to fill on the roster this year, but having some key pieces back will certainly help the Gamecocks next season.

The 2025 college football season might have been a little disappointing for the Gamecocks, but things already appear to be on the up very early into the 2026 season. Now it will be interesting to see how South Carolina closes out the last few days of the transfer portal being open.

