Gamecocks Defensive Back Decides to Stay With the Team After Flirting With Transfer Portal

It was reported on Tuesday that South Carolina defensive back Jalewis Solomon would enter the transfer portal. However Solomon has since changed his mind and will remain with the program, per On3 Sports' Wes Mitchell.

The 6-foot-1 and 187 pound athlete out of Schley County High School in Ellaville, Georgia, signed with Shane Beamer and South Carolina in the 2024 class. He was a top 30 player in the state of Georgia. Solomon was a do-it-all player back in his high school days. He totaled over 3,400 yards and 34 touchdowns as a receiver during his prep career. While projecting mostly as a corner at the next level, Solomon has the ability to affect both sides of the ball.

In 2024, as a true freshman, saw action in three contests, appearing against Kentucky, Akron and Wofford. He was credited with one tackle in the win over Wofford, before earning a redshirt. This past season he appeared in four contests against South Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and Ole Miss. He recorded two tackles in 2025.

After mostly playing in a reserve role for the first two seasons of his career, Solomon will have ample opportunity to compete for a starting position this fall. Jalon Kilgore and Brandon Cisse, two veterans in the South Carolina secondary, will enter the NFL Draft this spring.

