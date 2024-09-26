Evaluating the South Carolina Gamecocks' Remaining Football Schedule
Taking a look at who the South Carolina Gamecocks still have left on their schedule this season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a bye this week after starting the season 3-1 and fresh off of a big win over Akron by a final score of 50-7. The Gamecocks are one of the few teams to have already played multiple conference games as they defeated Kentucky but lost a heartbreaker to LSU at home. So with eight games remaining, let's take a look at who the Gamecocks still have to face this year.
Right out of the bye week, South Carolina will host Ole Miss, then it's a road trip to Alabama, an away game to Oklahoma after that, then they host Texas A&M after a second bye week, Vanderbilt on the road, Missouri at home, Wofford at home and then an away game against Clemson to finish off the season. It's certainly not the easiest schedule, but the Gamecocks have proved it is manageable for them.
With South Carolina already having three wins, they need just three more wins to be bowl-eligible and improve upon their five-win season from a year ago, but the eight-win range is certainly possible as well. If South Carolina's offense can continue to take steps in the right direction and the defense continues to hold up to the standard that they have set four games into the season, the Gamecocks will end with a successful 2024 regular season.
