Spencer Rattler Remaining Focused On Next Two Games

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for quarterback Spencer Rattler. He put together a career performance against Tennessee, reminding some of his incredible upside.

Several outlets predicted Rattler would declare for the NFL Draft before Tennessee, as his NFL aspirations have been well-documented. A reporter broached the subject with him after beating the Volunteers, but Rattler deflected the question.

"My focus right now is getting through this next game or two, and we'll go from there."

Rattler has immense talent but still would likely be a mid-round quarterback, given his disappointing track record. He got benched at Oklahoma and hasn't been overly impressive during his time in Columbia.

There's a well-reasoned argument that Rattler could benefit from returning to school. South Carolina will carry a lot of expectations into next season, especially if they beat Clemson.

If Rattler propels them into an elite 2023 season, he could reclaim the first-round status he once had. The NFL fortunes could be tempting, but he could stand to make tens of millions of dollars if he comes back to don the garnet and black.

