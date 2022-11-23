MarShawn Lloyd's Status Remains Murky

South Carolina found major offensive success against Tennessee, and that was without star running back MarShawn Lloyd. He has been out three games since suffering a deep thigh bruise against Missouri.

Lloyd was the engine for South Carolina for several months. He went over 100 yards numerous times and leads the team in touchdowns despite missing almost a month of action.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed he remains questionable for Clemson, along with fellow running back Christian Beal-Smith. Both practiced in a limited capacity, but the Gamecocks are waiting for Wednesday's practice to assess.

Adding Lloyd to an already explosive offense could be incredibly dangerous. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield managed to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers, something they failed to do earlier this season.

They haven't had a legitimate run game since Missouri. Tight end Jaheim Bell has assumed the duties since Lloyd's injuries, and while he has done an admirable job, he's better suited as a pass catcher.

The situation remains fluid, and we will monitor it in the coming days. Even adding Beal-Smith to the lineup could pay massive dividends for an improving offensive attack.

