FINAL: South Carolina Handles Business

South Carolina took the first step towards correcting some significant deficiencies on Saturday evening. They could have been better, but they played a complete game in all three phases.

The offense operated better when they got off game script, a vital wrinkle that silenced criticism of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield for the time being. Satterfield called his best game of the season but must keep stacking performances together.

The Gamecocks were without star running back MarShawn Lloyd and still performed well. Many thought the offense would stagnate without his presence, but they scored on the first two drives from scrimmage.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White made his usual impressive half-time adjustments, which generally involve a simple memo: do the same thing, but faster. The Gamecocks rarely alter their defensive strategy, but players start the second half with their hair on fire weekly.

The win makes South Carolina bowl eligible for the second consecutive season under head coach Shane Beamer. Things haven't been perfect along the way, but they have made improvements and are trending in the right direction.

The biggest story was how they won the game. Vanderbilt didn't frequently turn the ball over or hurt themselves with penalties; the Gamecocks won. There wasn't an oddity that propelled them forward or swung momentum.

South Carolina won in all three phases for four quarters, which may be the first time they can confidently say that this season. If they can continue to stack momentum, they may find themselves in an exciting situation toward the end of the year.

College football has taught us that you never know who will emerge victorious. Cinderella stories dominate this game, and some late-season magic could cement another impressive season.

