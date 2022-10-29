South Carolina vs. Missouri: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

The Gamecocks came into Saturday on a hot streak. Head coach Shane Beamer was one of the biggest stories in college football, but Missouri brought all of that to a screeching halt.

While the season isn't over by any means, the loss is concerning. It will be about how they bounce back, and they must re-evaluate to ensure these trends don't continue.

Every goal is still in front of South Carolina. They can salvage some momentum against Vanderbilt next week before entering a pivotal two-game stretch. However, their effort must improve quickly.

The Good: Second-Half Defense

Missouri jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, powered by their run game. The Tigers went on consecutive drives of 97 and 84 yards, respectively. Quarterback Brady Cook commanded the offense well, and all momentum was on Missouri's sideline.

However, South Carolina rallied in the second half and made plays. Things weren't perfect, but they had no support from their offense. Ultimately, defense can only take you so far in modern college football.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White made some adjustments to the presnap motion, preventing some backend leakage. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett made two early downfield catches, but those issues were corrected.

The Bad: Offensive Script

We don't generally critique coaching, as it is easy to point the finger after a disappointing game. Fans criticize play callers after losses and praise them after wins; it's how the game goes.

However, there were some questionable calls on Saturday. It felt like offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield thought he could pivot back to a pro-style scheme, but the Tigers pounced all over them.

South Carolina had no hope of winning on early downs, often putting themselves into third and longs. Satterfield hasn't been perfect, but they have improved for the past month. Today marked a regression that can't continue.

The Ugly: Presnap Offense

South Carolina never gave itself a chance. It doesn't boil down to one individual; coaches, the quarterback, and the offensive line all share the blame for a dismal effort.

Missouri brought some exotic stunts and pressures from their secondary, which threw the Gamecocks off. Those will affect every team early on, as you aren't expecting it. However, good offenses can identify the problem and correct it.

There wasn't any communication presnap; the call was sent in, distributed, and run. No one thought to alter the approach or change the play at the line of scrimmage, so they lived in difficult situations.

