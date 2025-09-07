FINAL: The South Carolina Gamecocks Pull Away and Dominate SC State, 38-10.
After a dominant outing, the South Carolina Gamecocks are now 2-0. The Gamecocks defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs by a final score of 38-10. It was critical for the Gamecocks to play a fundamentally sound, smart football game, and they did just that.
LaNorris Sellers was able to lead the Gamecocks in passing with 128 yards on 11/19 and also threw for a touchdown. After a slow start in the first half, Sellers was able to use his arm to catapult the Gamecocks to success in the second half. Backup QB Luke Doty also made an appearance in the 4th quarter, which amounted to just a few attempts that were all incomplete.
Sellers also led the Gamecocks in rushing with 23 yards. Despite an Oscar Adaway III rushing touchdown, the Gamecocks once again struggled to establish the run game, tallying less than 100 yards between all rushers. This will certainly be an opportunity for improvement for the Gamecocks as the season progresses.
Redshirt sophomore Vandrevius Jacobs led the Gamecocks in receiving with 57 yards on four receptions. Jacobs also notched the only score through the air from Sellers, which game in the third quarter. Donovan Murph and Mazeo Bennett both had two receptions on the evening, which was tied for second on the team.
The defense once again dominated, constantly swarming the Bulldogs and keeping their front seven regularly in the backfield. Bryan Thomas Jr. and Dylan Stewart each had a sack in the game. Stewart was a force for the entire whenever he was on the field, racking up an additional two tackles for loss and rushing Bulldogs’ QB William Atkins IV into rushing several throws. The defense also contributed some points on the board after a forced fumble led to a scoop and score from redshirt junior Jaron Willis.
The true star of the game was once again Vicari Swain. After taking a punt return to the endzone last week, Swain upped the ante and returned two punts for touchdowns in the second quarter alone. With an offense that was struggling, the redshirt sophomore from Carrollton, GA provided the spark that the Gamecocks needed to take over the game.
With conference play coming up next weekend, it was critical for the Gamecocks to walk away with a dominant victory. Despite struggling offensively early, the Gamecocks were able to regroup offensively and add another win on the year. The Gamecocks will host the Vanderbilt Commodores next Saturday at 7:45 PM on SEC Network.
