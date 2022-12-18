Nick Elksnis Commits To South Carolina

South Carolina lost multiple tight ends to the transfer portal this offseason. Jaheim Bell left for FSU, while Austin Stogner opted to return to Oklahoma and return closer to home.

Furthermore, tight end Traevon Kenion retired from football on the heels of those announcements. The coaching staff still has several tight ends on the roster they believe in and are also recruiting Nyckoles Harbor.

Despite those factors, it became evident they needed to dip into the transfer portal to land a tight end. They found a talented one in former Florida tight end Nick Elksnis.

Elksnis didn't log any stats with the Gators but has the physical profile to make a difference. He was part of the 2021 recruiting class, meaning he still has several years of eligibility.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler is contemplating a return to Carolina. If he chooses to turn down the NFL Draft, he will need as many weapons as possible, and Elksnis will add to their tight end room.

South Carolina is an attractive destination currently. They beat consecutive top-10 teams and made the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks will face off against Notre Dame, a team-building momentum after an 0-2 start. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program pointed upward after previous head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU.

