Skip to main content

Spencer Rattler Inks NIL Deal With Mercedes-Benz Dealership

Quarterback Spencer Rattler still has an impending NFL decision, but the South Carolina star is still cashing in on NIL opportunities.

Money talks. That is the prevailing storyline in college athletics over the past year. It talks to coaches, players, recruits, and boosters.

No one knew what to expect when NIL passed in July 2021. There were few regulations or sanctions provided to universities or prospects; the market became a free-for-all, with no one sure what was happening.

One theme has emerged in the past several weeks. If a quarterback with a reputable name doesn't get a favorable draft evaluation, they can return to school and actually make more money off NIL than if they went professional.

That may be the case for quarterback Spencer Rattler. He's one of the most recognizable faces in the sport, yet he dealt with inconsistencies for two consecutive seasons.

His play took him out of the top of mock drafts, but the talent is undeniable. An NFL franchise would take a swing on the arm talent in later rounds, but that may be the wrong decision financially for Rattler.

South Carolina is attempting to communicate that to Rattler. On Wednesday afternoon, On3 reported that Rattler signed an agreement with a South Carolina Mercedes-Benz dealership.

He will appear on Saturday at the dealership to sign autographs. This isn't the first partnership he's secured in the past few weeks, as he recently announced a deal with Twyneo, a company that sells acne medication.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19512759
Football

Spencer Rattler Inks NIL Deal With Mercedes-Benz Dealership

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19608005
Football

NFL Week Fourteen: Gamecocks In The League

By Christian Dart
USATSI_19609263
Basketball

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. UAB

By SI Staff Report
USATSI_19470979
Football

Shane Beamer Pushes Back Against Notion Of Lost Momentum

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_16780494
Football

Corey Rucker Enters The Transfer Portal

By Andrew Lyon
Connor Cox
Recruiting

Connor Cox's Skillset Makes Him A Strong Match In Carolina's New System

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19426852
Football

ESPN Tabs Kai Kroeger As A First-Team All-American

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_13767400
Football

Dowell Loggains Contract Details Revealed

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19507400
Football

Grayson Howard Will Join Team For Bowl Practices

By Andrew Lyon