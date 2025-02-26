Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock Assistant Steve Spurrier Jr. Joins Florida Staff Returning to His Father’s Former Program

Nov 15, 2014; Gainesville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks co-offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. talks with quarterback Dylan Thompson (17) during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Florida Gators 23-20 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2014; Gainesville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks co-offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. talks with quarterback Dylan Thompson (17) during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Florida Gators 23-20 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Former South Carolina wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. is headed back to familiar territory. As reported by On3 Sports, Spurrier Jr. is joining the Florida Gators’ staff in a support role, returning to the school where his father, Steve Spurrier, cemented his legacy both as a Heisman-winning quarterback and a national championship-winning head coach.

Spurrier Jr. spent 2005 to 2015 at South Carolina under his father, coaching some of the best receivers in program history, including Alshon Jeffery, Deebo Samuel, Pharoh Cooper, Sidney Rice, and Kenny McKinley. During his tenure, he held multiple roles, including wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and co-offensive coordinator.

Most recently, Spurrier Jr. served as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and running backs coach at Tulsa. His coaching career spans over two decades, with stops at Washington State, Western Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arizona, Mississippi State, and the NFL’s Washington Redskins. He has been part of 22 postseason bowl games, five conference championships, and two national championship teams Florida in 1996 and Oklahoma in 2000.

Now, Spurrier Jr. is set to reunite with the Gators in an unspecified role, adding another chapter to his coaching journey one that included a significant stint in Columbia.

