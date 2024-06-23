Former Gamecock Finds a Home
Tuazama, a 6'5", 290-pound graduate student from Raleigh, N.C., before Carolina He played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) before transferring to South Carolina. At UAB, Tuazama earned All-Conference USA honors as a junior, leading his team with five sacks and accumulating 33 total tackles, three pass breakups, and three quarterback hurries. His performance was instrumental in UAB leading the Conference USA in scoring defense, passing defense, and defensive efficiency. Tuazama appeared in all 13 games for UAB that season.
In August 2023, Tuazama transferred to the South Carolina Gamecocks, choosing them over other notable programs like Mississippi State and Colorado. His commitment was highly anticipated, given the hype surrounding Colorado's new head coach, Deion Sanders, and their recruitment of high-profile players at the time.
During the 2023 season, Tuazama appeared in five games for South Carolina, starting in five of the first six games. He missed the home opener against UNC as he needed more time to learn the defensive scheme, having joined the team just weeks before the season started. Throughout the season, he transitioned from his original EDGE position to a tackle on the depth chart but logged only one tackle for the Gamecocks.
Tuazama participated in early preparations for the 2024 season and played in the spring game. However, on May 11th, he announced his decision to transfer after not receiving the playing opportunities he sought.
As reported by Matt Zenitz, Tuazama is expected to take his talents to UCLA, aiming to make a significant impact in Los Angeles. This move provides him with a fresh start and the chance to continue his football career in Hollywood.