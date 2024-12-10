Former Gamecock Rico Dowdle's Big Day Not Enough for Cowboys to Beat Bengals
Former South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle's big day is not enough to propel the Cowboys over the Bengals.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have one game remaining on their schedule this season as they will play Illinois in the Citrus. They made a strong push for one of the 12 playoff spots but it wasn't enough. The NFL however is still in full swing for the regular season and one former South Carolina Gamecock had himself during Monday Night Football.
Running back Rico Dowdle had 18 carries for 137 yards and averaged 7.3 yards per carry against the Cincinnati Bengals, but his performance was not enough to secure the win. The Cowboys lost their starting quarterback Dak Prescott earlier in the season which has led them to lean on the like of Dowdle this season. He has 152 carries for 731 yards and a touchdown this year.
Dowdle played for South Carolina from 2016-2019. He finished his college career with 2,167 yards, 19 total touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. He went undrafted in 2020 and has been with the Cowboys ever since.
