South Carolina Introduces Jeremiah Donati as New Athletics Director
On Thursday, South Carolina and the Board of Trustees announces Texas Christian University's Jeremiah Donati as the University's next Athletics Director.
In an introductory press conference, Donati opened with with his appreciation for the new position.
"This is a special moment for me," new Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati said. "It's a special moment for our family. I'm just so grateful and humbled. I am beyond thrilled to stand before you today as the next Athletics Director at the University of South Carolina."
Donati understands the precedent set for South Carolina athletics is high. He is prepared to take those challenges head on.
"I understand the standard here is set very high at USC," Donati said. "Wearing the colors of garnett and black comes with big expectations across the board in everything we do and that is a great thing."
In order to fulfill those standards, Donati made it clear what areas the department will focus on in order to succeed at the highest level.
"There's four areas we're really going to prioritize. Number one, starts with academic success and achivement. Making sure our student athletes get their degrees from the University of South Carolina. Number two, we are going to deliver an unbelievable student athlete experience. Number three, there's going to be an emphasis on driving revenue and identifying areas of growth and development. And of course four, we are going to compete at the very highest level for SEC and National Championships," Donati said.
Former Athletics Director, Ray Tanner, will finish out the year in his current position. Donati will take over in the new year.
