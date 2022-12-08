Austin Stogner Returns To Oklahoma

Tight end Austin Stogner spent the past season with South Carolina. While he had high moments with the team and quarterback Spencer Rattler, Stogner opted to enter the transfer portal.

Multiple reports indicate that he wanted to return closer to home. He announced on Thursday afternoon that he is returning to Oklahoma after just one season away from Norman.

Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown, becoming a reliable player over the middle of the field. He played off tight end Nate Adkins, who became a premier blocking tight end for South Carolina.

He pitched Rattler on coming to South Carolina, emphasizing the work that head coach Shane Beamer has done. Rattler ultimately decided to join Stogner, and the two developed an early connection.

Stogner played a role in helping South Carolina achieve historic success. They beat two consecutive top-10 teams, the first time that has been done in program history.

The Gamecocks will face off against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, a team-building momentum after an 0-2 start. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program pointed upward after previous head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU.

