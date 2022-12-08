Skip to main content

Austin Stogner Returns To Oklahoma

Former South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner has announced his return to Oklahoma after spending one season with the Gamecocks.

Tight end Austin Stogner spent the past season with South Carolina. While he had high moments with the team and quarterback Spencer Rattler, Stogner opted to enter the transfer portal.

Multiple reports indicate that he wanted to return closer to home. He announced on Thursday afternoon that he is returning to Oklahoma after just one season away from Norman.

Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown, becoming a reliable player over the middle of the field. He played off tight end Nate Adkins, who became a premier blocking tight end for South Carolina.

He pitched Rattler on coming to South Carolina, emphasizing the work that head coach Shane Beamer has done. Rattler ultimately decided to join Stogner, and the two developed an early connection.

Stogner played a role in helping South Carolina achieve historic success. They beat two consecutive top-10 teams, the first time that has been done in program history.

The Gamecocks will face off against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, a team-building momentum after an 0-2 start. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program pointed upward after previous head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_17271448
Football

Austin Stogner Returns To Oklahoma

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 11.41.57 AM
Recruiting

Josiah Thompson Narrows Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
Robert Henry
Football

Robert Henry's Unique Recruiting Development

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19418532
Football

Spencer Rattler & Antwane Wells Developed A Unique Connection

By Christian Dart
USATSI_15114001
Football

Report: South Carolina Narrowing In On New OC Hire

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19254205
Football

Greg Sankey Confirms SEC Done With Short-Term Expansion

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19404379
Football

Michael Mayer Opts Out Of Gator Bowl

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19566681
Football

NFL Week Fourteen: Gamecocks In The League

By Christian Dart
USATSI_17430726
Football

How South Carolina Has Changed Under Shane Beamer

By Andrew Lyon