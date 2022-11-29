Skip to main content

Nate Adkins Came Through In The Biggest Moments For South Carolina

Tight end Nate Adkins hadn't done much as a pass catcher this year but became a consistent weapon when South Carolina needed him most.
Throughout Saturday afternoon’s game between South Carolina and Clemson, No. 44 in white kept showing up in the biggest moments. 

Tight end Nate Adkins, a fifth-year graduate transfer from East Tennessee State University and the son of offensive line coach Greg Adkins, decided he wouldn’t let the Gamecocks lose. 

On the season, Adkins had amassed just four receptions for 28 yards, primarily used in short yardage packages and pass-blocking support. That role changed on Saturday as he hauled in 4 balls for 64 yards, including an incredible one-handed catch over linebacker Barrett Carter that helped jumpstart the Gamecocks’ offense. 

Early in the third quarter, Adkins snuck into the flat, quarterback Spencer Rattler found him, and he rumbled down to the 2-yard line to set up another Carolina touchdown. 

Later in the game, Rattler found wide receiver Antwane Wells streaking open behind the defense downfield. Adkins held a key block on the edge that allowed Rattler to set up and launch it down the field, a major turning point in the win. 

The updated role of Adkins is a credit to the offensive staff’s creativity and proved to be a significant challenge for Clemson’s defense, as they were not prepared to defend him as a pass catcher. 

It would’ve been hard to project Adkins having much of a role before the season. He started the year fourth on the depth chart but quietly carved out a very nice role and certainly helped the Gamecocks win some games down the stretch. 

Adkins will likely play in South Carolina’s bowl game, wrapping up his five-year collegiate career.

