Former South Carolina Gamecock Signs with Cleveland Browns
Former South Carolina Gamecock Darius Rush has signed with the Cleveland Browns.
Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns announced they have signed former South Carolina Gamecock Darius Rush. The Browns signed the cornerback in hopes of improving their depth at the position.
Rush was a fifth round pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. In that same season, he would go on to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2024, the Chiefs resigned him and now the Browns have picked up ahead of the 2025 season.
Over his career, Rush has appeared in five total games and has not started a game up to this point. He has recorded 10 tackles and a pass deflection.
During his four year career at South Carolina, Rush turned into a defensive playmaker for the Gamecocks. In 2021 and 2022, he combined for 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
Rush now joins a list of former Gamecocks that are trying to make a 53-man roster ahead of this season. With a few weeks remaining in the preseason and multiple games left, Rush will have the opportunity to earn his spot on the roster and continue his run in the NFL.
It is worth noting that the Browns also signed Christian Holmes, another cornerback, the same day they signed Rush. Both players will have to battle each other for a spot on the depth chart, but the most important thing is an organization elected to give Rush another opportunity this season.
