Former South Carolina Star Wide Receiver Shi Smith Retires from Football After Brief UFL Stint
Former South Carolina Gamecock standout wide receiver Shi Smith has officially retired from football, just months after signing with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League (UFL). The Stallions placed Smith on the retirement list this past weekend, marking the end of his football journey.
A highly touted four-star prospect out of Union High School in Union, SC, Smith chose South Carolina over powerhouse programs like Clemson and Alabama. He was ranked as the fourth-best athlete in his class and quickly made his mark in Columbia.
Smith stepped into a wide receiver room filled with future NFL talent, yet still managed to carve out an impressive career. Known for his reliability and toughness, Smith never fumbled the ball on 198 career touches, according to PFF College.
By the time his college career ended, Smith ranked fourth in South Carolina program history with 174 receptions and eighth with 2,204 receiving yards. He also tied for 13th in career receiving touchdowns with 13. His efforts earned him second-team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele in 2020.
Beyond receiving, Smith showcased his versatility, adding 14 rushing yards and 448 kick return yards on 21 returns (averaging 21 yards per return). He even tried his hand at passing, attempting three throws in his career — though none were completed. In total, he racked up 2,666 all-purpose yards over 43 games as a Gamecock.
Smith’s college career earned him an invite to the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he stole the show during one-on-one drills, boosting his draft stock. The Carolina Panthers selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Smith signed his rookie contract on May 13, 2021, and scored his first career NFL touchdown on December 11, 2022 — a 13-yard grab from quarterback Sam Darnold against the Seattle Seahawks.
After being waived by the Panthers in August 2023, Smith spent time on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2024. He was waived by the Chiefs in May before joining the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in January 2025.
Smith’s retirement now closes the book on a career filled with memorable moments — from his highlight-reel catches at South Carolina to his NFL touchdown in Seattle. While his playing days are over, his legacy as a Gamecock great remains intact.
