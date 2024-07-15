Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Stars Debo Williams and Alex Huntley Set High Expectations for Dominant Defense

at SEC Media Days, Gamecock stars Debo Williams and Alex Huntley shared their high expectations for the defense this season.

Fisher Brewer

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) celebrates during their win over theKentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) celebrates during their win over theKentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After Shane Beamer wrapped up his session at SEC Media Days, all eyes turned to South Carolina's defensive stars: Debo Williams, and Alex Huntley. Gamecock Digest caught up with them to discuss the upcoming 2024 season.

Throughout their interviews, Williams and Huntley emphasized one message: the Gamecock defense is gearing up for a strong showing on Saturdays this fall. When asked about their goals and mindset for the season, both players exuded confidence in the team's readiness.

Alex Huntley, a senior from Blythewood, S.C., kept it simple: "Put the Ball Down." He emphasized that no matter where opponents line up, the Gamecocks' defense is prepared not only to stop them and expressed how this defense of unit is making it their mission to get those PPG numbers down 

Debo Williams echoed this sentiment, highlighting their potential for dominance. He emphasized that their confidence extends beyond any single game; they're ready to deliver consistent, strong performances week after week.

Alex
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Alex Huntley (95) reacts after sacking North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) (not pictured) in the first quarter during the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With players like Kyle Kennard, Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, T.J. Sanders, Tonka Hemingway, Jalon Kilgore, and others, this defensive lineup is touted as the most skilled and experienced under Coach Beamer's leadership.

As they prepare to face Old Dominion on August 31st, the Gamecock defense looks forward to showcasing their unity and strength on the field. With excitement building, South Carolina's defenders are set to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Join the community:

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Football