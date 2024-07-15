Gamecock Stars Debo Williams and Alex Huntley Set High Expectations for Dominant Defense
After Shane Beamer wrapped up his session at SEC Media Days, all eyes turned to South Carolina's defensive stars: Debo Williams, and Alex Huntley. Gamecock Digest caught up with them to discuss the upcoming 2024 season.
Throughout their interviews, Williams and Huntley emphasized one message: the Gamecock defense is gearing up for a strong showing on Saturdays this fall. When asked about their goals and mindset for the season, both players exuded confidence in the team's readiness.
Alex Huntley, a senior from Blythewood, S.C., kept it simple: "Put the Ball Down." He emphasized that no matter where opponents line up, the Gamecocks' defense is prepared not only to stop them and expressed how this defense of unit is making it their mission to get those PPG numbers down
Debo Williams echoed this sentiment, highlighting their potential for dominance. He emphasized that their confidence extends beyond any single game; they're ready to deliver consistent, strong performances week after week.
With players like Kyle Kennard, Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, T.J. Sanders, Tonka Hemingway, Jalon Kilgore, and others, this defensive lineup is touted as the most skilled and experienced under Coach Beamer's leadership.
As they prepare to face Old Dominion on August 31st, the Gamecock defense looks forward to showcasing their unity and strength on the field. With excitement building, South Carolina's defenders are set to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.
