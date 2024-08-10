Gamecocks in the NFL: How Former South Carolina Stars are Shining in the Preseason!
The NFL preseason is not just a warm-up for the regular season; it's a proving ground where young players and hopefuls showcase their talents and fight for roster spots. For several former South Carolina Gamecocks, this period has been a critical opportunity to demonstrate their skills and secure their futures in the league. These players, each with their own unique journey, are making a name for themselves in the preseason. Let’s dive into how Kevin Harris, Marcellas Dial Jr., Jammie Robinson, and Dante Miller are faring as they transition from college stars to NFL contributors.
Kevin Harris: Building on a Legacy with the New England Patriots
Kevin Harris, a powerhouse during his time with the South Carolina Gamecocks, is now carving out his role with the New England Patriots. Harris, who was drafted in the 6th round, is no stranger to making the most of his opportunities. His college career is highlighted by a standout 2019 season, where he earned First Team All-SEC honors and etched his name into South Carolina’s history with a phenomenal performance against Ole Miss—rushing for 243 yards and five touchdowns.
Now with the Patriots, Harris finds himself in a competitive backfield, vying for a spot as a 2nd or 3rd string running back. His preseason performance thus far includes 8 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, complemented by a 20-yard kick return. These numbers, while modest, are a testament to his determination to rise through the ranks. As the regular season approaches, Harris's potential to see more playing time could become a reality, building on the legacy he began at South Carolina.
Marcellas Dial Jr.: A Rising Star in the Patriots’ Secondary
Marcellas Dial Jr., drafted this year in the 6th round by the New England Patriots, is already making a case for himself as a promising young talent. Dial’s journey to the NFL is one of perseverance, beginning at Georgia Military College before transferring to South Carolina, where he developed into one of the nation’s top defensive backs. His 2022 season saw him ranked in the top 25 nationally for passes broken up (PBUs) and third in the SEC for both interceptions and PBUs—an indication of his sharp instincts and ball-hawking ability.
In the preseason, Dial has recorded 5 total tackles, 4 of them solo, showcasing the same defensive prowess that made him a standout at South Carolina. His immediate goal is to climb the depth chart, and if his performance continues on this trajectory, Dial could soon find himself as a key contributor in the Patriots' secondary, a testament to the hard work and skill that brought him from JUCO to the NFL.
Jammie Robinson: Poised to Make an Impact with the Carolina Panthers
Jammie Robinson’s path to the NFL has been marked by excellence and adaptability. Originally making his mark at South Carolina, where he set a school record for most tackles in a game by a freshman, Robinson later transferred to Florida State, continuing to build on his defensive reputation. His time at both schools was distinguished, earning him a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team and later, two All-ACC honors at Florida State.
Now with the Carolina Panthers, Robinson was drafted in the 5th round last year and is poised to become a reliable backup option in the secondary. In his preseason appearances, he has registered 2 total tackles, including 1 solo, continuing to show the solid tackling and coverage skills that made him a standout in college. As he looks to secure his role with the Panthers, Robinson’s combination of experience and raw talent could make him an invaluable asset as the season progresses.
Dante Miller: The Underdog with Big Potential at the New York Giants
Few stories are as compelling as that of Dante Miller, whose journey to the NFL has been anything but typical. After transferring from the Ivy League to South Carolina, Miller faced a major setback due to an eligibility misunderstanding. He played just four games for the Gamecocks, but that didn’t stop him from pursuing his NFL dreams. At South Carolina’s Pro Day, Miller’s performance was nothing short of extraordinary, drawing interest from multiple teams despite his limited college playing time.
Miller’s perseverance paid off when the New York Giants signed him just a week before the draft. In his preseason debut, he carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and added 2 receptions for 7 yards. Miller’s story has already captured the attention of many, but his on-field performance suggests he’s not just a feel-good tale—he’s a legitimate contender to carve out a role in the Giants’ backfield. With his determination and talent, Miller could become one of the season’s biggest surprises.
Conclusion:
These former Gamecocks are proving that the NFL preseason is not just a stepping stone, but a crucial chapter in their careers. From Kevin Harris’s potential breakthrough with the Patriots to Dante Miller’s inspiring journey with the Giants, each player brings something unique to the table. As the preseason continues, keep an eye on these Gamecock alumni—they might just become the next big names in the NFL.
