Gamecocks Transfer Portal Rundown - Where Everyone Landed for the 2024 Season
The Gamecocks' Transfer Exodus: Where Are They Now?
As the 2024 football season approaches, it's time to explore the fate of former South Carolina Gamecocks who have found new homes and examine who might be facing their old team on the gridiron. The Gamecocks saw a significant shift in their roster, with 27 players transferring out and 22 new transfers coming in. Let’s delve into the journeys of these 27 departing players.
Where Did They Go?
- Keenan Nelson Jr. (DB) - Ohio State
- Antwane Wells Jr. (WR) - Ole Miss
- Mario Anderson (RB) - Memphis
- Xzavier McLeod (DT) - Georgia
- Kajuan Banks (CB) - USF
- D'Andre Martin (DT) - Charlotte
- Stone Blanton (MLB) - Mississippi State
- Grayson Howard (MLB) - Florida
- Jaylen Nichols (OT) - Memphis
- JonDarius Morgan (OT) - UAB
- Zavier Short (WR) - App State
- Isaiah Norris (CB) - NC Central
- Felix Hixon (DL) - Middle Tennessee State
- Grayson Mains (OT) - Temple
- Sidney Fugar (OT) - Baylor
- Jaxon Hughes (IOL) - Texas Tech
- Terrell Dawkins (DL) - North Texas
- Rashad Amos (RB) - Ole Miss
- Donovan Westmoreland (LB) - Kennesaw State
- Mitch Jeter (K) - Notre Dame
- Colten Gauthier (QB) - Gardner-Webb
- O'Mega Blake (WR) - ECU (Re-entered transfer portal)
- Akhnaton Shabazz (LB) - Grambling State
- Kamron Sandlin (TE) - JUCO
- Drew Tuazama (DL) - N/A
- Tanner Bailey (QB) - Retired
- Landon Samson (WR) - N/A
- Kylic Horton (WR) - N/A
- Kelton Henderson (WR) - N/A
Headlining Transfers and Upcoming Clashes
Among the notable transfers, former All-American wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. stands out, having moved to Ole Miss under contentious circumstances. Fans are particularly eager for the October 5th matchup against Ole Miss, where they will see both Wells Jr. and running back Rashad Amos—who has recently made headlines as the No. 1 RB in the transfer portal—competing against their former team.
Amos's transfer saga was dramatic, committing to Mississippi State, Colorado, and finally Ole Miss within a month. He initially played for South Carolina before transferring to Miami (Ohio) last year, where he quickly rose to stardom.
The Gamecocks also lost promising members of their 2023 class, including four-star linebacker Grayson Howard. Howard transferred back to Florida, frustrated by the lack of guaranteed playing time following Stone Blanton's announcement of his return to Mississippi State. Howard, known for his passion for the Gamecocks and active recruiting efforts, surprised many with his decision.
Former four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American Kelton Henderson also departed under less favorable terms, dismissed from the team for breaking rules.
As the season kicks off, the Gamecocks will face old allies now in opposing jerseys. These matchups are sure to add an extra layer of excitement and intrigue, making the 2024 season one to watch.
