LOOK: Gilber Edmond Visiting Florida State

South Carolina has seen both the bright and downsides to the transfer portal over the past month. Its downsides were never more evident than in the first half of December, as the Gamecocks saw multiple significant contributors visit the transfer portal.

One of those players was edge defender Gilber Edmond, who started the last nine games for South Carolina after fellow teammate Jordan Strachan tore his ACL in week two against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Edmond was highly productive in Strachan's absence, as he racked up 24 tackles, including nine for a loss in rush defense, which subsequently led the team. This increased role was a big reason South Carolina fans were shocked to see the third-year player enter the portal on December 15th, a move that sparked online conjecture amongst the fanbase.

Since then, things have been quiet on Edmond's end, but that all changed on Wednesday when a video was posted online showing the defensive end being greeted by Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on an official visit to Tallahassee.

Florida State is also not the school that Edmond and his family are considering, as reports say he'll be visiting a fellow SEC foe of the Gamecocks in the LSU Tigers this coming weekend.

