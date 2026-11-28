The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially concluded the first half of their final regular season game in the Palmetto Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. After one half of action, the Gamecocks lead 10-7.

With both teams well out of the playoff race, the motivation for each team was pure hatred, which is the perfect ingredient for a rivalry week rock fight. That was the perfect name for the first quarter, which featured a lot of punts and a missed field goal.

However, after being aided by a pass interference call, the Tigers marched down the field and took a 7-0 lead after a 11-yard catch-and-pass from QB Trent Pearlman to WR Olsen Patt-Henry.

The Gamecocks responded with a long drive themselves, marching down to the 12 yard line. However, after being stifled on third and long on a questionable play action pass, the Gamecocks were forced to settle with a 30 yard field goal, cutting the lead to 7-3 with six-and-a-half minutes left in the first half.

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The Gamecocks got another stop and began once again down the field. With the continued dominance of LaNorris Sellers on the ground, the Gamecocks found the endzone for the first time, taking a 10-7 lead. However, the touchdown did not come without drama. As Sellers crossed the endzone, he was hit by a Clemson defender, which triggered a massive scrum/bawl that led to a parade of flags.

Massive fight breaks out in South Carolina vs. Clemson👀



(via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/riMwj1kcR2 — On3 (@On3) November 28, 2026

If the offense wants to succeed, it will have to come from other sources outside of the legs of LaNorris Sellers, as he’s accounted for over half of their offense. If the Gamecocks want to improve their offensive production, the pass game will have to open up and generate downfield shots. If this is done, don’t be surprised if the Gamecocks rrun away.

Luckily, the Gamecocks receive the ball first in the second half. If they want a chance to put their foot on the necks of the Tigers,, it’s paramount they end that drive with a touchdown. The momentum boost on the road will be massive for a struggling offense, which typically translates to a defense, especially one that is playing well like the Gamecocks, despite Dylan Stewart not dressing out.