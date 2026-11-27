We are just a day away from one of the most exciting Saturdays of the entire college football season. The final November Saturday’s features some of the most intense, passionate rivalries in the sport that are always a treat, regardless of records or playoff implications. For the South Carolina Gamecocks, they will be traveling to play their most bitter rival, the Clemson Tigers.

While both teams are clearly out of playoff contention, this game is still the most important on each team’s respective schedule. However, aside from the mutual disdain each team holds towards one another, this year’s Palmetto Bowl could be important for the Gamecocks in more ways than one.

This matchup could potentially be the final game for arguably the two most important players for the Gamecocks- Dylan Stewart and LaNorris Sellers.

Will Dylan Stewart Declare for the Draft?

Without a doubt, Dylan Stewart is one of the most gifted players in the country. Stewart, injuries and suspensions aside, has started every game he's been able to play since the day he stepped on campus in Columbia. In that time, he’s proven to be one of the most dominant forces in the country and the point of emphasis for any opposing offense.

The All-American is a staple in the top-15, and even top ten on countless mock drafts and boards. Given his status as a coveted prospect, it’s likely that he forgoes his senior year and declares for the draft. Most players of Stewart’s caliber who are not in the College Football Playoff typically also skip their bowl game, in which the Gamecocks are eligible for this season. With all that accounted, Stewart’s snaps against Clemson are likely the last he will take as a Gamecock.

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Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) tackles Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is LaNorris Sellers’s Career as a Gamecocks Over?

The status of LaNorris Sellers is a little bit tricky. Unlike Stewart, Sellers is not a slam-dunk first round pick. Despite being seen as a sure fire top-ten pick after his first year in action, his last two years of production has led to his stock dwindling towards the later rounds.

One thing that bodes well for the third-year starting QB is his natural ability as a thrower and athlete will make him an asset for any team who is looking for a field general to develop. If Sellers receives proper intel about a second or third round projection, would that be enough reason to declare?

Last week at the Gamecocks’ senior night, Sellers did not walk, which made for an awkward press conference moment when Shane Beamer announced he made the decision, not Sellers. Was that a sign that Sellers is coming back to Columbia for his final year of eligibility?

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) sets to throw the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, especially in this day and age, the transfer portal is also an option. Teams have been known to pay top dollar for a QB of Sellers’s stature, and there’s little doubt that teams already have plans to throw their highest bids at him. Last season, Sellers mentioned the portal never crossed his mind. That dedication was music to the ears of Gamecock fans, but if we’ve learned anything, things can certainly change.