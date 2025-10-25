Haltime Update: South Carolina Gamecocks Trail the Alabama Crimson Tide 14-6
The first half of the matchup between between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Alabama Crimson Tide has concluded. The Gamecocks currently trail the Tide 1306.
First Quarter:
The Gamecock offense took the field first. LaNorris Sellers and company got off rolling after picking up multiple first downs through the air and on the ground. Their efforts led them to the Alabama six yard line, where they were able to take a 3-0 lead after a William Joyce 24 yard field goal. After taking the lead, the Gamecocks came out even stronger on defense and forced a three-and-out, courtesy of a Bryan Thomas Jr. sack.
However, the Tide struck back quickly after a bobbled pass from Sellers to Rahsul Faison turned into a pick-six from Alabama DB, DaShawn Jones, giving the Tide a 7-3 lead. After getting the ball back, the Gamecocks returned to their routine struggles to move the ball on first down after RB Matt Fuller lost four yards on the first play of the drive. The Tide forced them to punt two snaps later. The Gamecocks defense did not flinch luckily, as they forced their second three-and-out of the game.
Second Quarter:
After driving into Alabama territory, the Gamecocks decided to attempt a 47 yard field goal, which was ultimately missed by Joyce. The Tide took over, and despite the assistance of a Dylan Stewart TFL and an offensive holding call, the Gamecocks gave up a first down on a 3rd & 20 that stemmed from a missed tackle. The very next snap, DB and return specialist strip-sacked Ty Simpson on a corner blitz that the Gamecocks recovered and took over on the SC 42 yard line.
After a challenging 4th & 12, the Gamecocks continued their drive after Sellers connected with his younger brother Jayden for a 22 yard pick up, putting the Gamecocks at the Alabama 13 yard line. However, plagued by two offensive holding calls, the Gamecocks were forced to settle for another field goal, cutting the deficit to 7-6.
The Tide picked up the tempo on the ensuing drive, picking up two first downs on two plays. Though being held to a 4th & goal from the SC three yard line, Ty Simpson connected with TE Josh Cuevas for a touchdown, giving the Tide a 14-6 lead.
While the Gamecocks have found success moving the ball down the field, they’ve struggled to find the endzone, which has been a problem all season. The Gamecocks came into this game with a 53% red zone touchdown conversion number, which ranks in the bottom 25 nationally. Even with prime field position, like starting at midfield after the Vicari Swain strip-sack, the Gamecocks have shown they truly struggle with scoring touchdowns. Penalties have also helped tell the story of the Gamecocks first half. They’ve had some untimely offensive holding calls that took away touchdowns and potential big games.
Defensively, the Gamecocks have been razor sharp. Prior to the final two Tide posessons, the Gamecocks held the red-hot Alabama offense to only 45 yards and allowed one first down. The Gamecocks have consistently gotten penetration in the Alabama backfield, which have led two sacks, three TFL's, and a turnover. If the Gamecocks continue to play with the same ferocity, they will have a chance to pull off the upset.
Follow our live updates in the second half!
