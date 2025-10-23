South Carolina faces steep odds against top five Alabama
The line for this game has dropped some, but oddsmakers still have the fourth ranked Alabama Crimson Tide has big favorites entering Saturday's SEC clash against South Carolina. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks face a steep hill against this Tide team, but it isn't an impossible feat. As double-digit underdogs, South Carolina will have to have a lot of things go their way to come away with a win this weekend.
Early in the week, Alabama opened as a 13.5-point favorite going on the road to Columbia. Now on Thursday, just two days out from kickoff, the line has dropped but the Tide are still big favorites with odds sitting at 12.5-point, according to FanDuel. The over/under for the game remains the same as it sits at 47.5 total points.
By looking at this line, Vegas is telling us that this game is between two teams going in opposite directions. Right now South Carolina is searching for answers as quickly as possible as it sits at 3-4 on the year and has an offense averaging under 15 points per game in SEC play. On the flip side, firmly sitting at number four in the country, Alabama looks like a national title contending team behind Ty Simpson.
South Carolina still has games against Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, and Clemson left on the schedule. A win here against Alabama could go a long way in ensuring this team makes a bow game. After last week's performance against Oklahoma, a much healthier team, and a top five opponent coming into town, the Gamecocks' might have a few surprises up their sleeves for this one.
Sitting at 3-4, the team is in danger of missing bowl season should they lose this matchup. Shane Beamer and company has to win three of it's final five games to make postseason play. Right now, it does not appear the odds are in their favor.
