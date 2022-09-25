Three Subplots South Carolina Rebuffed

National critics took every opportunity to pile on South Carolina this week. They questioned the team's heart, mental fortitude, and whether they were ready for the moment.

Their sentiments now seem to be overreactions, as many of their theories were rebuffed. The Gamecocks embarrassed Charlotte in front of a national audience, exerting their will in the second half.

Things weren't perfect, but they won't be. This team is finding its identity, and they come closer to discovering winning formulas every week. On Saturday, they turned many perceived weaknesses into major strengths, trends that may continue heading forward.

The Defense Can't Be Fixed

Some fans were calling for defensive coordinator Clayton White's job after the loss to Georgia. Context always helps, and in hindsight, it seems foolish to criticize a coordinator coaching against one of the top offenses in college football.

The Gamecocks have a litany of young, inexperienced defenders that are seeing significant snaps. While they are rich in talent, they are witnessing college football speed for the first time; logically, they will make mistakes.

However, they continue to improve weekly. South Carolina forced three turnovers against Charlotte and got a consistent pass rush, a great sign moving forward. Several things need to be cleaned up, but it seems they are hitting their groove.

Satterfield & Rattler Won't Work

This was one of the most popular narratives following the embarrassment against Georgia. Quarterback Spencer Rattler and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield received brutal critiques, some fair and others unfair.

Satterfield indicated that brighter days were ahead for Rattler and this passing game, but few knew what that meant. He tipped his hand against Charlotte, showing fans how the offense can work with Rattler.

Rattler made quick throws, often seeing his one progression and finding the target for yards after the catch. Satterfield kept things simple; he needs Rattler to do more over time, but we saw the first successful game under this partnership.

Offensive Line Inconsistencies Too Much To Overcome

The offensive line made the constant ridicule seem laughable. They continue to progress after being unable to execute day-one install concepts against Georgia State.

The boys up front competed against Georgia, despite an inadequate result. They allowed Rattler three seconds to throw on average, which is all the coaching staff could ask against one of the best defensive fronts in college.

They made their mark in the run game on Saturday night, creating several gaping holes. The Gamecocks ran for 295 yards on forty carries, by far their best output of the year. This offensive line isn't a weakness in any sense; it may be their biggest strength.

