How to Watch South Carolina vs Kentucky

Everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Kentucky on Saturday.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks managed to squeak out a win against Old Dominion in their week one game by a final score of 23-19. The game at one point was paused due to a delay, but the Gamecocks had some offensive struggles that kept the Monarchs in the football game. The defense however forced four turnovers which helped seal the victory to get a necessary game-one win. Now they travel to Kentucky for their first conference game of the season.

According to DraktKings, the Kentucky Wildcats are a 10-point favorite over South Carolina. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points. Kentucky started out as a 9.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks but now the line has slightly moved even more into Kentucky's favor.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the television broadcast for those who don't have tickets to the contest.

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ABC
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

