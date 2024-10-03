How to Watch South Carolina vs Ole Miss
Everything you need to know on how to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs the Ole Miss Rebels.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a bye this week after starting the season 3-1 and are coming off of a bye week and a big win over Akron by a final score of 50-7. Their next game is a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
This is an important matchup for both programs as Ole Miss needs a bounce-back win after the Kentucky loss and South Carolina would love to add another conference win to the record after this weekend. The Gamecocks are also hoping quarterback LaNorris Sellers along with some other players and the Rebels have a long list of players they are trying to get back healthy. With that said though, here is everything fans need to know about how to watch the game this weekend:
How to Watch South Carolina vs Ole Miss:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th, 2024.
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
