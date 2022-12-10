Skip to main content

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Presbyterian

South Carolina is coming off a massive win over Georgetown and looks to build on that momentum against Presbyterian.

After several embarrassing moments in the Charleston Classic, some began to write South Carolina off. The team looked discombobulated and lacked offensive rhythm.

However, they rallied around each other and defeated a tough Georgetown team that gave them a physical test. The backcourt came through and elevated their play after poor shot creation plagued them to start the season.

Freshman forward GG Jackson continues to be the team's story. He can do tremendous things and, at times, looks like the best player on the court by far.

Jackson could do great things, and it began against Georgetown. He made several big plays to sway momentum and get his teammates in the game's flow.

They host Presbyterian on Sunday, looking to get back in the win column and begin a winning streak. Head coach Lamont Paris wants to take things one game at a time, and this  Presbyterian team is a great first step.

How To Watch Presbyterian @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Sunday, December 11th, 2022.
  • Game time: 6:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECN+ / ESPN+
  • Stadium: Capital One Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

