Inside The Newly Renovated Williams-Brice Stadium

Chaunte'l Powell

As the season is set to kick off on Sept. 26, South Carolina Gamecock fans have one more thing to look forward to. 

Williams-Brice Stadium has undergone renovations and now has a capacity of 77,559.

Because of COVID-19, only about 20,000 will be allowed this season, but the fan experience will hopefully still be a memorable one. 

"In this project, it was important for us to prioritize the game day experience for fans while also creating funding opportunities that will have a long-term benefit for fans and student-athletes," Athletics Director Ray Tanner said earlier this year. "Some of these renovations will also directly impact game day recruiting for future student-athletes in a positive way. I believe our fans will appreciate the new amenities in these areas, especially for games with excessive temperatures or inclement weather."

The renovations project keeps eye on affordability while increasing the overall fan experience. Under the project, South Carolina offers the most affordable club seats in the SEC by over 30%. 

"The renovations project at Williams-Brice Stadium is the culmination of a plan that was five years in the making," said Steve Eigenbrot, Executive Associate Athletics Director for Development and CEO of the Gamecock Club. "We worked with two national firms to get us where we are for renovations in a way that would minimize any negative impact on fans while also maximizing the impact of our investment."

The Gamecocks will continue breaking in the field this Saturday as they participate in their second scrimmage. 

