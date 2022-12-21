Trovon Baugh Signs Letter Of Intent

South Carolina is beginning to develop a tradition of dipping into Georgia for top offensive linemen. The Peach State generally treats them well, especially the metro-Atlanta area.

Guard Trovon Baugh plays for Pace Academy, one of the top programs in the state. They have produced NFL starters on the offensive line in Andrew Thomas and Jamaree Salyer, a testament to the rich culture.

Baugh is the latest in a line of dominant linemen. He is an Under Armor All-American and has all the tools to solidify a role for himself.

Prospect: Trovon Baugh

Projected Position: Guard

Vitals: 6-4 and 315 lbs.

School: Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Frame: Baugh meets all the physical prerequisites for a guard at the college level. His size on tape matches the listing, and he utilizes his physical advantages.

Athleticism: Guards tend to rely on their physical power in high school rather than developing a diverse skill set. Baugh is extremely athletic and has run counter concepts where he pulls around his entire high school career.

Instincts: Pace ensures their offensive linemen are ready to go once they reach the SEC. They run offensive concepts that get players in space, meaning Baugh is comfortable finding defenders in the open and reaching the second level.

Polish: Baugh is refined and has some skills in pass protection, which is relatively uncommon for interior players. He flashed the ability to snatch-trap, an incredibly unique move for a high schooler.

Bottom Line: South Carolina needed to find someone that combines polish with potential on the offensive line, and Baugh is their man. He may have the highest ceiling of all their offensive line commits.

