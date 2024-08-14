Gamecock Digest

JuJu McDowell Hints At Entertaining Offense For South Carolina Gamecocks

/ Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks Football team is not without anticipation and pressure entering the 2024 college football season. Coming off a (5-7) season a year ago under head coach Shane Beamer, 2024 is a pivotal year of this regime. There's plenty of hype surrounding the offensive side of the football due in large part to first year starter LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers is a 6'3, 242 pound signal-caller in his redshirt freshman season for the Gamecocks and he's seemingly provided hope for this offensive unit entering the season.

Senior running back JuJu McDowell spoke to the media this week about what to expect for this season for the Gamecocks and he made it simple... get your popcorn ready.

McDowell is set to be the secondary back in a really good room behind Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, the former Arkansas running back transfered to Columbia this offseason.

