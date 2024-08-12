Walk-on Duo Gets Surprise Scholarship Announcement
The Gamecocks had their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. While the heat and hits add up during camp, sometimes the team is able to take a step back and enjoy the process.
On Sunday the team got together for a film watching session to go over Saturday's scrimmage. Coach Beamer stood in front of the team as footage rolled behind him.
"The strength of the team is every individual in here, correct? The strength of this team is every single individual in this room. And the strength of every individual is the team. So no matter what your role is rught now, no matter what your role is on August 31, we need every sinigle one of you." Coach Beamer said to the team during a film session.
But what was different about today, rather than any normal film session, is Coach Beamer had a surprise in store for two players.
As film rolled on the screen, Coach Beamer highlighted the excellent play of walk-on Ronnie Porter during camp. Because he played so well, Coach Beamer decided to reward him.
"Cause Ronnie I've seen you do it on defense. I've seen you were a starter last year on special teams. Seen you make plays. Plays like this man," Coach Beamer said pointing to the footage on the screen. "I love it. Look at that. I'm excited. And I'm so excited, I'm going to put you on scholarship."
Ronnie Porter is a fourth year linebacker who joined the Gamecocks in 2021. Porter saw his first action in 2023 mostly as a special teamer, but did log three tackles and a quarterback hurry against Tennessee, Florida, and Vanderbilt.
But Coach Beamer wasn't finished yet. After he settled the team down, he took a look at another walk-on who's play has been undeniable this offseason. Bradley Dunn had a special surprise in store for him as well.
"Love the energy right here by Bradley Dunn. That's what he does every single day that he's been here in the five years that he's been in this program and that's why he's on scholarship too," Coach Beamer said to a hyped up Gamecocks team.
Bradley Dunn is a walk-on running back who originally joined South Carolina as a fullback in 2020. Dunn saw his first action in game for the Gamecocks last season, appearing in six games mostly on special teams. He carried the ball three times gaining eight yards.
South Carolina will get back to practice this week as they prepare for the second scrimmage of fall camp this coming Saturday.
