Keisean Nixon Named First Team All-Pro Returner

Former Gamecock defensive back Keisean Nixon went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft cycle and was signed a UDFA contract with the at-the-time Oakland Raiders shortly after the draft's conclusion.

Nixon would go on not just to make the Raiders roster the following training camp but stay on as a reserve defensive back that saw sporadic playing time over the next three seasons, leading to 38 total tackles.

The Raiders moved on from Nixon this past offseason, but Keisean was able to land on his feet in the tundra of Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers.

Here, the Packers gave Nixon a different assignment, field kickoffs from the opposing team, a job that sometimes can be pretty thankless in today's game. The rule changes have caused a disproportionate amount of touchbacks, and ten opposing players are all careening toward you at full speed.

Nixon thrived in his new role, averaging 28.8 yards per kickoff return on 35 returns, one of which went for a 105-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings back in week 17. On Friday, due to his season performance, he achieved one of the highest individual honors, a First Team All-Pro slot at the kick returner position as voted on by the Associated Press.

All-Pro nods are considered to be of much greater value than Pro Bowl selections. These honors are done by various sports writers and the players of the National Football League, which is considered to have much less bias than that of the fan voting process that takes place with the Pro Bowl.

It's Nixon's first-ever league-recognized award, and if he continues to play at this pace, it might not be the last one he's earned by the time his career is over.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.