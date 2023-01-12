Spencer Rattler, a Top SEC Quarterback

The biggest news Monday for South Carolina fans came in the evening when Spencer Rattler announced on his Twitter that he would stay in Columbia for another season. This announcement had Gamecocks fans elated, knowing what Rattler was capable of in this Gamecocks offense.

Under Rattler, South Carolina had a storyline end to the season, beating two top-10 teams in back-to-back weeks and closing out the regular season ranked 19th in the college football playoff rankings.

Much of South Carolina's success was due to its QB finding his stride and turning his season around. Rattler's turnaround cemented himself alongside the most elite college quarterbacks, and that fact should only become more true in 2023.

The Gamecocks QB1 seemingly improved with every game, and his improvement will be even more immense with a whole off-season with his teammates. Although Rattler already stood as one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, he should see himself shine even brighter amongst the quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference, especially considering the talent leaving the conference this off-season.

Perhaps the four best QBs in the conference for the 2023 season, aside from Rattler, Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett, Hendon Hooker, and Will Levis, are all departing to the NFL Draft, leaving a gaping hole at the top of the conference for someone to fill. Rattler already ranked fifth in the SEC in passing yards in 2022, behind three of the four aforementioned guys and Will Rogers.

Rattler, a former five-star, is not only one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football but also one of the most talented players in the nation, regardless of position. Unlocking Rattler's complete potential would be opening a Heisman-caliber player.

With the progression he experienced throughout 2022, it is realistic to believe Rattler will be in those conversations in 2023. Regardless, Rattler should be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC come the 2023 season.

