Joshua Simon, A New Touchdown Target for Gamecocks

With the constant flow of recruitment and transfer portal news coming in and out of timelines all day long, it is easy for important or notable news to be swept under the rug. One of the more significant pieces of news this off-season for the Gamecocks that flew under the radar was the transfer of WR/TE hybrid Joshua Simon from Western Kentucky.

When examining Simon, the first thing that should pop out about the receiver is his size. His 6'4, 235 lbs. frame makes him one of college football's most physically gifted receivers. Even with his large frame, he still moves with plenty of speed and athleticism to make him a deep ball threat.

Because of his exceptional size, Simon lined up all over the field during his tenure with Western Kentucky. That versatility made him a threat, especially in the red zone. Of his 86 career receptions at Western Kentucky, 16 were touchdowns, meaning over 18 percent of his receptions resulted in six points.

As mentioned before, despite his large frame, Simon's speed still makes him a big play threat. Over four seasons, Simon accrued 14 receptions of 25 yards or more, an impressive clip for a guy of his size. That number is also due in part to how difficult it is to tackle Simon. It typically takes multiple defenders to bring down the tight end, even at the college level.

Though tackling him in open space is difficult, it might be even harder to defend him at the point of the catch. His size and strength allow him to snag 50/50 balls and bully defensive backs easily. He frequently catches passes over defenders, even if they have good position to break up the pass.

With the loss of multiple tight ends to the transfer portal, South Carolina's offense needed another major scoring threat. Though it is early, it almost feels inevitable that Simon could fit into that role.

