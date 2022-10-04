Mark Stoops Previews South Carolina

SEC football coaches share a rare lifestyle. Every failing year has lasting implications on their job security; you need look no further than LSU's former head coach Ed Orgeron, who was fired the year after winning a national championship.

Therefore, when they take the podium during game week, each side compliments one another. While some points are overstated, there can be morsels of truth between the coach speak.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has turned around a desolate program that was considered an afterthought in Lexington. During his tenure, the Wildcats breathed life back into a state desperate for football, an achievement South Carolina aspires for.

Stoops understands how difficult rebuilding a program is and have the Gamecocks credit for how they've played this season. Some critics point to an uninspired 3-2 record, with an 0-2 record against Power-5 opponents. Stoops, however, sees life in South Carolina's team.

"[We've got to] get ready to play a very good South Carolina team, a team that is much improved. They've had a very tough SEC schedule, and I'm sure very hungry to come in here and get a victory, so we need to get to work."

The Wildcats are coming off their first loss to Ole Miss, a heartbreaker they could have won. Kentucky played hard but made several critical mistakes that ultimately cost them. Stoops addressed how they plan to correct those to ensure they don't slip in consecutive games.

"It'll be very business-like today. These guys are mature and can handle it. We'll coach them, show them the good, the bad, and the areas we fell short. I will coach against it, guard against it, and talk about it, but one of the first things I talked about in the locker room was one can't become two."

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continues to find his footing after a rocky start to the year. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield spent time with Rattler adjusting the scheme, and Stoops took notice.

"Very good player. Watched Spencer, obviously, from his time at OU to his time at South Carolina. Very talented quarterback; I like what they do with him. I like their offense and creating some time off play action. Very talented arm, can make all the throws, and a very good player."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.