The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing to endure what is likely their tallest task of the season against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs are one of the permanent opponents in the SEC for the next three seasons. Despite being more than a two touchdown favorite, the Gamecocks are looking to host a hostile environment for the Dawgs that gives them their second loss of the season and throws pure chaos into the selection of the participants for the SEC Championship. How can they pull the upset off?

LaNorris Sellers Has to Be a Star:

With last week’s discouraging loss at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks, one thing that became evident is that LaNorris Sellers is by far the most valuable player for the Gamecocks. It’s been said time and time again, but Sellers’s combination of athleticism and arm strength makes him one of the most electric players in the country. He will have to be just that today, as the Gamecocks are facing arguably the best defense in the country.

The Gamecock field general is also a tough task to get on the ground, and that special ability will have to be a key to generating offense. When the Dawgs lost to the Auburn Tigers, the QB run game was a key factor in pulling off the upset. For the Gamecocks, they have a QB who is both more athletic and has a better arm. If Sellers is able to make plays with his legs, the respect he commands will naturally open up shots down the field that will be critical for the Gamecocks to leave this game with a win.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Force Turnovers:

Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the best environments in college football, and one of the best ways to get the crowd involved in the matchup is forcing turnovers. Another factor to Auburn’s upset over Georgia was the three turnovers forced by the Tigers. With a limited margin for error, the Gamecocks will look to utilize the field position battle as much as possible, and a major part of winning that battle is not just forcing turnovers, but doing so in opponent territory, which would give the Gamecock offense favorable field position. While the Dawgs are one of the best defensive units in the country, they are just as effective offensively. The Gamecocks will have to keep them off the field as much as possible to emerge victorious.

Contain the Run:

Georgia is their best when they are dominating on the ground. When they impose their will on teams, they chew clock, accumulate chunk plays, and put a lot of points on the board. It all begins on the ground. If the Gamecocks want to minimize Georgia’s offense, being physical on the line of scrimmage and keeping the run game under control will give them the best chance. If they are able to minimize the run game and keep the game on Gunner Stockton’s shoulders, the Gamecocks could find themselves in position to win late in the game.

The Gamecocks will kick off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 ET on ESPN.