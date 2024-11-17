Kyle Kennard Climbs to Second in School History, Closing in on South Carolina’s Sack Record
Kyle Kennard, the dominant EDGE rusher hailed as one of college football's best this season, delivered another standout performance last night, further cementing his place in South Carolina history. With 10.5 sacks on the season, Kennard now ranks second in the school’s single-season sack record books, sitting just 3.5 sacks away from breaking the all-time record held by Gamecock legend and NFL All-Pro Jadeveon Clowney.
In achieving this milestone, Kennard surpassed two other Gamecock greats—Melvin Ingram, another NFL All-Pro, and Andrew Provence, whose legacy looms large in South Carolina football lore. Kennard’s remarkable consistency and relentless energy on the field have made him a nightmare for opposing offenses and a cornerstone of the Gamecocks’ defense.
Clowney’s record, which has stood as the pinnacle of defensive achievement at South Carolina, is now within reach. With two games left to play, Kennard is poised to potentially set a new standard and etch his name as one of the all-time greats in Gamecock history.
Kennard’s dominance this season has validated the preseason hype surrounding him. His ability to disrupt plays, pressure quarterbacks, and anchor the defense has been instrumental to South Carolina’s success. Now, with history on the line, Kennard has the opportunity to crown an already impressive season with an unforgettable achievement.
As the Gamecocks gear up for their final two games, all eyes will be on Kennard as he looks to secure his place atop South Carolina’s record books and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest to ever wear the garnet and black.
