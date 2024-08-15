Gamecock Digest

LaNorris Sellers Praised For Demeanor By SEC Analyst

Fisher Brewer

South Carolina enters the 2024 college football season after having spent two consecutive seasons with what appeared to be NFL Caliber quarterback play from now New Orleans Saints QB, Spencer Rattler. Entering year No. 4 under head coach Shane Beamer, now they turn the keys over to redshirt-freshman, La'Norris Sellers.

Sellers is expected to be the first year starter for the Gamecocks this fall and there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about the young and talented signal-caller. Sellers is 6'3, 242 pounds, with plenty of athleticism and potential to be an excellent passer of the football. There is plenty of reasons to believe in the physical abilities that Sellers posseses.

However, ESPN's Ryan McGee from the SECNetwork's Marty & McGee had glowing praises about the mental aspect of Seller's makeup that could vault him to the successes the quarterback position contains.

“Well, the greatest compliment I can give someone that’s in his position is when coaches talk about him, when I talk to people who saw him in high school and who’ve seen the way that he carries himself, they talk about someone who’s not going to be rattled by any of this. And not in like a super arrogant, cocky, you know, ‘Y’all should watch me play’ kind of way. It’s just a quiet way of taking care of business, how you do your work. … That’s what I hear about Sellers and I think that’s why he’s going to be good for this job.”

"Y'all should watch me play." Is the type of mentality this young competitor has, and South Carolina Gamecocks fans are certainly excited to do exactly that this fall.

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

