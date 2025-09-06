LIVE UPDATES: South Carolina Gamecocks vs South Carolina State Bulldogs
Live updates from the South Carolina Gamecocks' week two matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to advance to 2-0 as they take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs for their week two matchup of the 2025 college football season. This is just the fourth all-time matchup between these two programs in a series that the Gamecocks lead 3-0.
South Carolina is fresh off an impressive week one victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies and is looking to build momentum as it returns to Williams-Brice Stadium for its first home game of the season.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers turned in yet another fantastic performance during the team's week one victory over Virginia Tech and has subsequently skyrocketed up the rankings for odds to win the Heisman Trophy.
Should the Gamecocks' signal caller turn in yet another impressive showing, Sellers has an excellent chance at becoming the frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy and representing his team in New York at the end of the season.
South Carolina vs South Carolina State (Live Updates)
Editor's Note**: Updates to this article will be released periodically as action continues. Kickoff for today's contest is set for 7 p.m.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
- Gameday: Saturday, September 6th. 2025
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Dave Weinstein (play-by-play) and John Williams (color)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: