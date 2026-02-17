Biggest Questions for South Carolina Football Entering the 2026 Offseason

2026 is a pivotal year for the South Carolina program under the tutelage of Shane Beamer. After an impressive 2024 season, last year was a disappointment for everyone inside and outside the Long Family Football Operations Center. If South Carolina wants to find itself back in College Football Playoff contention, the program must find answers to three important questions this offseason.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer made a bold claim about the College Football Playoff following the end of last season.

"I do know next year at this time, we're going to be sitting here on this Tuesday night, watching the playoff rankings to see where we are," Beamer said.

A schedule that includes Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Clemson won't make a playoff push easy in 2026. However, if South Carolina wants to make a CFP run, they must find answers to three important questions during this offseason.

Can South Carolina Protect LaNorris Sellers?

South Carolina's offensive line play in 2025 was nothing short of abysmal. Outside of left tackle Josiah Thompson, who will return for his junior season, the unit was a revolving door of players throughout the season. Penalties and lack of execution ultimately led to the dismissal of offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley following the LSU game and a mass exodus of players on that unit in the transfer portal. If South Carolina wants to be in the playoff mix, they will have to start by finding answers along the offensive line this offseason so that they can protect their superstar quarterback in LaNorris Sellers.

Can South Carolina Stop the Run?

In 2024, South Carolina had one of the best rushing defenses in the SEC. They finished fourth in the league that year only giving up 112.2 yards per game on the ground and ranked fifth in opponents yards per rush (3.2). A drop off was bound to happen after losing so many players to the NFL, but going from a top five unit to a bottom six rushing defense in the conference was not expected. The ability to run the ball and stop the run is still the biggest tell of successful teams in college football. Can the Gamecocks rebound to be one of the better units once again in 2026?

Can Sellers and the Receivers Step Up?

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) attempts to catch a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Chris Graves Jr. (32) defends during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Shane Beamer made an upgrade in play callers in December after naming former TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to the same role. The Briles system of offense is very quarterback and wide receiver friendly as it allows athletes to make plays in space. The Gamecocks have a lot of talent at the position, particularly with Nyck Harbor on the outside. Then there's Sellers who could very well end up being a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft due to his traits and abilities on the field. If the Gamecocks can find a true go-to wideout this offseason and Sellers continues to take the next step as a passer, this unit could be a driving force in a playoff push next season.

