LOOK: Pair Of Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor remains the No. 1 priority for this staff, and by a wide margin. That was exemplified when two South Carolina assistants visited him on Tuesday afternoon.

Tight ends coach Jody Wright posted a photo with defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas, both of which coach positions that Harbor could play at the next level. They posed in front of the Archbishop Carroll scoreboard with the caption reading, "Great to be in the DMV with @CoachSterlLuc finding future Gamecocks!! The excitement around @GamecockFB is amazing!!"

Harbor will have his choice of position in college. He's a high-level athlete that could become a first-round pick as either a tight end or an edge rusher. Reports indicate that he told the Michigan staff he wanted to tight end, but that situation remains fluid.

South Carolina impressed Harbor on his visit in September, and he was seen in a video saying that it could be his future home. He indicated that he plans to sign a letter of intent on February 1 but still has to make a few official visits before deciding.

