South Carolina's offensive performance on Saturday proved one thing, LaNorris Sellers is one of the best players in the country. While he won't find his way New York for the Heisman ceremony, we make the case for why Sellers should at least get in the conversation for the league's most prestigious award.

Making the Case

On a three game winning streak prior to getting injured against Texas A&M, the South Carolina offense was rolling with their star quarterback at the helm. In that stretch, he threw for 795 passing yards, ran for 212 yards, and had13 total touchdowns. He and new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles finally began to click. Then came the injury.

South Carolina was struggling on offense in the first half, but with less than 3:00 left remaining, Sellers would to go down with an ankle injury. He was helped off the field and eventually walked to the locker room. Leaving a big unknown at the half.

Sellers would come out and finish the game clearly hampered by the injury. The offense struggled all night, but when it needed him most. Sellers hobbled to the end zone to put the game away.

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That run combined with winning out could've gotten Sellers to New York or squarely in the conversation. But that ended after he was unable to play last week and South Carolina was thumped by Arkansas. At 6-4 the College Football Playoffs are out of the question, along with Sellers' chances at the Heisman. But should it be?

According to the Heisman website, "the Heisman Memorial Trophy honors the most outstanding college football player in the United States." In addition it goes to a player "whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work."

An argument could be made that LaNorris Sellers embodies exactly the definition of the Heisman Trophy. His impact on the field and his team is clear and obvious.

Does He Have a Chance?

Realistically? No. South Carolina has four losses and there have been moments this season where the offense has struggled even with Sellers at the helm. But during that four game winning streak, there are few players across the country that played on the level Sellers did.

The question now is, how severe is his injury? Following the game against Texas A&M, Shane Beamer said his concern level was "low" and that he looked good. Fully expecting him to play at Arkansas. But that didn't happen as they handed the ball to Cutter Woods last Saturday.

Now Georgia rolls into town this weekend for South Carolina's last home game of the season. Does Sellers return this weekend? Or will he out for the second weekend in a row? Beamer will hold his press conference on Tuesday afternoon and update the status of his star quarterback.