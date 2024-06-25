Gamecock Digest

Making the Case for Cutter Wood: Why He Deserves a Four-Star Rating

Cutter Wood's High School Performance Stacks Up Against Top Quarterback Prospects

Fisher Brewer

Westside High quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes the ball during the first quarter at Easley High in Easley, S.C. Friday, October 21, 2022. Westside High Football Vs Easley High Green Wave In Easley S C
Westside High quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes the ball during the first quarter at Easley High in Easley, S.C. Friday, October 21, 2022. Westside High Football Vs Easley High Green Wave In Easley S C / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Cutter Wood, the new Gamecock QB commit, has put up impressive numbers throughout his high school career. When compared to several top quarterback recruits from recent years, Wood's stats suggest he should be considered at least a four-star prospect. Let's break down how Cutter Wood measures up against some of the best.

Passing Yards and Touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Ryan Hilinski

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 yards, 77 touchdowns (through 37 games)
  • Ryan Hilinski: 8,102 yards, 74 touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Luke Doty

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 yards, 77 touchdowns
  • Luke Doty: 3,617 yards, 43 touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Colten Gauthier

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 yards, 77 touchdowns
  • Colten Gauthier: 6,713 yards, 62 touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Gunner Stockton

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 yards, 77 touchdowns
  • Gunner Stockton: 13,652 yards, 177 touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Braydon Davis

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 yards, 77 touchdowns
  • Braydon Davis: 2,133 yards, 20 touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Tanner Bailey

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 yards, 77 touchdowns
  • Tanner Bailey: 8,600 yards, 104 touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Drew Allar

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 yards, 77 touchdowns
  • Drew Allar: 9,103 yards, 98 touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Dylan Lonergan

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 passing yards, 77 touchdowns
  • Dylan Lonergan: 7,851 passing yards, 71 touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. LaNorris Sellers

  • Cutter Wood: 7,756 passing yards, 77 touchdowns
  • LaNorris Sellers: 5,174 passing yards, 69 touchdowns

Completion Rate and Efficiency

Cutter Wood vs. Ryan Hilinski

  • Cutter Wood: 65% completion rate, QBR of 123.8
  • Ryan Hilinski: Approximately 64.3% completion rate, QBR of 104.3

Cutter Wood vs. Luke Doty

  • Cutter Wood: 65% completion rate
  • Luke Doty: Approximately 64.5% completion rate

Cutter Wood vs. Colten Gauthier

  • Cutter Wood: 65% completion rate (480 completions out of 736 attempts), QBR of 123.8
  • Colten Gauthier: 54.2% completion rate (459 completions out of 847 attempts), QBR of 86.0

Cutter Wood vs. Gunner Stockton

  • Cutter Wood: 65% completion rate (480 completions out of 736 attempts), QBR of 123.8
  • Gunner Stockton: 68.9% completion rate (878 completions out of 1,273 attempts), QBR of 138.3

Cutter Wood vs. Braydon Davis

  • Cutter Wood: 65% completion rate (480 completions out of 736 attempts), QBR of 123.8
  • Braydon Davis: 66.5% completion rate (135 completions out of 203 attempts), QBR unknown

Cutter Wood vs. Drew Allar

  • Cutter Wood: 65% completion rate (480 completions out of 736 attempts), QBR of 123.8
  • Drew Allar: 54.8% completion rate (630 completions out of 1,149 attempts), QBR unknown

Cutter Wood vs. Dylan Lonergan

  • Cutter Wood: 65% completion rate (480 completions out of 736 attempts), QBR of 123.8
  • Dylan Lonergan: 63% completion rate (561 completions out of 891 attempts), QBR of 111.7

Cutter Wood vs. LaNorris Sellers

  • Cutter Wood: 65% completion rate (480 completions out of 736 attempts)
  • LaNorris Sellers: 55% completion rate (279 completions out of 507 attempts)

Interceptions

Cutter Wood vs. Ryan Hilinski

  • Cutter Wood: 20 interceptions
  • Ryan Hilinski: 24 interceptions

Cutter Wood vs. Colten Gauthier

  • Cutter Wood: 20 interceptions
  • Colten Gauthier: 38 interceptions

Cutter Wood vs. Gunner Stockton

  • Cutter Wood: 20 interceptions
  • Gunner Stockton: 17 interceptions

Cutter Wood vs. Drew Allar

  • Cutter Wood: 20 interceptions
  • Drew Allar: 20 interceptions

Cutter Wood vs. Dylan Lonergan

  • Cutter Wood: 20 interceptions
  • Dylan Lonergan: 13 interceptions

Cutter Wood vs. LaNorris Sellers

  • Cutter Wood: 20 interceptions
  • LaNorris Sellers: 8 interceptions

Rushing Contributions

Cutter Wood vs. Ryan Hilinski

  • Cutter Wood: 328 yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
  • Ryan Hilinski: 73 yards rushing

Cutter Wood vs. Luke Doty

  • Cutter Wood: 328 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
  • Luke Doty: 961 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Colten Gauthier

  • Cutter Wood: 328 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
  • Colten Gauthier: 297 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Gunner Stockton

  • Cutter Wood: 328 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
  • Gunner Stockton: 4,372 rushing yards, 77 rushing touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Braydon Davis

  • Cutter Wood: 328 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
  • Braydon Davis: 682 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. Drew Allar

  • Cutter Wood: 328 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
  • Drew Allar: Minimal rushing contributions

Cutter Wood vs. Dylan Lonergan

  • Cutter Wood: 328 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
  • Dylan Lonergan: 1,370 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns

Cutter Wood vs. LaNorris Sellers

  • Cutter Wood: 328 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
  • LaNorris Sellers: 2,053 rushing yards, 32 rushing touchdowns

Analysis

Cutter Wood has excelled against strong competition, showcasing his ability to compete at a high level compared to his peers. While Gunner Stockton stands out with exceptional passing and rushing statistics, it's important to note he faced lower competition levels in high school. In contrast, Wood has consistently performed well against tough opponents, highlighting his readiness for higher levels of play. Even in a blind test comparing Wood's numbers to five-star recruits like Arch Manning, Wood's stats were notably superior, earning the vote of almost everyone who took place on the text over on X and Instagram

Westside High junior Cutter Woods (12) passes the ball near Belton-Honea Path senior Omari Jackson (2) during the first quarter at Belton-Honea Path High School in Honea Path, S.C. Friday, August 25, 2023.
Westside High junior Cutter Woods (12) passes the ball near Belton-Honea Path senior Omari Jackson (2) during the first quarter at Belton-Honea Path High School in Honea Path, S.C. Friday, August 25, 2023. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

My QB comparison:

Cutter reminds me of Philip Rivers with his strong pocket presence, advanced field vision, and ability to make precise, anticipatory throws—qualities that define Rivers's playing style. Woods also brings a dynamic element with over 300+ career rushing yards, distinguishing himself as a versatile threat on the field. It's a comparison I find fitting and compelling.

Jan 13, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks off of the field after the Chargers loss to the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks off of the field after the Chargers loss to the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports


Conclusion:


Cutter Wood's consistent performance against tougher competition, coupled with his impressive passing efficiency and rushing contributions, make a compelling case for him to be rated as a top quarterback prospect. As he heads into his final year of high school, Wood has the opportunity to further solidify his status as one of the best quarterbacks prospects for the Gamecocks in recent years. With his skill set and proven ability to perform under pressure, Cutter Wood is poised to make a significant impact at the collegiate level and beyond.

