REACTION: South Carolina Throttles Charlotte

Questions circled this South Carolina team all week. Many wondered if the right people were in place, whether the players were talented enough, or if the whole season was lost.

The simple answer was that the Gamecocks needed time to gel. They have a new cast of characters in the building, both on their coaching staff and personnel. They faced two top-ten opponents in the first few weeks, a sure-fire way to start a season off slow.

The Gamecocks rallied behind the public criticism and responded against Charlotte. While they came out stagnant in the first half and failed to execute in some critical spots, there was something different about the atmosphere.

South Carolina went into halftime with a 20-14 lead, winning but far from where they wanted to be. They came out in the second half with a different mentality, ready to attack the football and prove their naysayers wrong.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd was an obvious headliner, scoring three touchdowns on the night while tripling his previous single-game high for rushing yardage. Lloyd showed the same burst and power that made him an attractive prospect out of high school.

However, a more exciting subplot was the offensive game plan. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield dealt with criticism for how simple his offensive plan was the first three games; teams were guessing plays before the ball was snapped off alignment and tendencies.

The offensive attack looked different from their first few games. Satterfield kept things easy for quarterback Spencer Rattler, asking him to make single-progression throws and keeping him in clean pockets.

There weren't many negative plays offensively, as the Gamecocks played to their strengths. While they did it against an inferior opponent, there is reason to believe this attack is sustainable. South Carolina knows who they have to be to score points, which they did not before Saturday.

Things started slow defensively, but that came mainly because of Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds. Reynolds made multiple impressive off-platform throws in high-pressure situations, eliminating solid defensive play.

His high moments eventually deteriorated, and South Carolina's strong defensive play became more evident. They forced three turnovers in the second half and generated a consistent pass rush, which is everything the coaches can ask for.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White expressed confidence in his young, injury-riddled defense. He explained they are still teaching concepts and that the inexperienced impact players continue to improve weekly.

This game was monumental, as South Carolina found a winning formula. Their lone win against Georgia State was riddled with inconsistencies, while they were overwhelmed against Arkansas and Georgia.

South Carolina's season outlook drastically improved on Saturday evening, not because of the win, but because of how they won.

