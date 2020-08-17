SI.com
Will Muschamp Reacts To South Carolina's Week 1 Matchup

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks found out Monday that their all-conference schedule will start with a familiar foe.

Week one matchups were released that afternoon and USC will take on Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium when the season kicks off on Sept. 26.

Last year the Volunteers got the convincing 41-21 win at home. South Carolina held a 17-13 lead at halftime but went scoreless in the second half.

Ahead of USC’s first practice, head coach Will Muschamp commented on the season opener and said the Volunteers are coming in with a head full of steam.

“They ended very well for the season,” he said. “Our game up there we had all the momentum. We had a 75 yard touchdown drive before the half, Brian [Edwards] makes a fantastic catch on the on the goal line. We get the score and have all the momentum, but you give up 14 points and your defense isn’t on the field it's hard to win on the road in the Southeastern Conference. We actually gave up 35 points last year when our defense wasn't on the field. So didn’t do as much offensively in the second half and gave up too many explosive plays defensively. They’ve certainly turned it around. They played extremely well, they’ve recruited well. I got a lot of respect for Jeremy [Pruitt] and their entire staff, they do a really good job.”

Gamecock Summer Baseball Roundup

South Carolina had a number of players play summer baseball for teams like the local Lexington County Blowfish. Here's a look at how they did.

