South Carolina Adds Transfer WR From Holy Cross; Adding Depth to the Receiver Room

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, wide receiver Charly Mullaly from Holy Cross helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

Wide receiver Charly Mullaly joined Holy Cross from John Jay Senior High in Hopewell Junction, New York as a part of the 2023 class. The 6-foot and 195 pound receiver enjoyed the best season of his three years with the Crusaders in 2025. He caught 17 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per catch.

This move adds to a wide receiver room that needed to add some depth. The Gamecocks lost two contributors from last season. Vandrevius Jacobs finished second on the team in yards (548) and second in touchdowns (4). Jacobs will be heading to Miami. Brian Rowe Jr. caught 19 passes for 149 yards and a score in his true freshman season. Rowe signed with UCLA out of the transfer portal.

Mullaly will come in and provide an experienced depth piece to this Kendal Briles led offense. LaNorris Sellers should have plenty of options at his disposal for next season.

Updated South Carolina Transfer Portal Tracker:

BREAKING: Holy Cross transfer WR Charly Mullaly has signed with South Carolina, @PeteNakos reports🤙https://t.co/o1mlYgGCJA pic.twitter.com/ZbqZaKwaTI — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 17, 2026

Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak

Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman

Three-Star RB Christian Clark

Three-Star QB Lucian Anderson III

Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring

Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku

Three-Star DL Kelby Collins

Three-Star DL Drew Collins

Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott

Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas

Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle

Three-Star OT Seth Smith

Three-Star RB Sam Dixon

Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett

Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson

Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis

Three-Star IOL Carter Miller

K Upton Bellanfant

LS Emmett Rhoades

