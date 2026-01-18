South Carolina Adds Transfer WR From Holy Cross; Adding Depth to the Receiver Room
South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, wide receiver Charly Mullaly from Holy Cross helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.
Wide receiver Charly Mullaly joined Holy Cross from John Jay Senior High in Hopewell Junction, New York as a part of the 2023 class. The 6-foot and 195 pound receiver enjoyed the best season of his three years with the Crusaders in 2025. He caught 17 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per catch.
This move adds to a wide receiver room that needed to add some depth. The Gamecocks lost two contributors from last season. Vandrevius Jacobs finished second on the team in yards (548) and second in touchdowns (4). Jacobs will be heading to Miami. Brian Rowe Jr. caught 19 passes for 149 yards and a score in his true freshman season. Rowe signed with UCLA out of the transfer portal.
Mullaly will come in and provide an experienced depth piece to this Kendal Briles led offense. LaNorris Sellers should have plenty of options at his disposal for next season.
Updated South Carolina Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak
- Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye
- Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman
- Three-Star RB Christian Clark
- Three-Star QB Lucian Anderson III
- Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring
- Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku
- Three-Star DL Kelby Collins
- Three-Star DL Drew Collins
- Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott
- Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas
- Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle
- Three-Star OT Seth Smith
- Three-Star RB Sam Dixon
- Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett
- Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson
- Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis
- Three-Star IOL Carter Miller
- K Upton Bellanfant
- LS Emmett Rhoades
